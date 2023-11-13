Krishnan Guru-Murthy cries as he breaks silence on Strictly Come Dancing exit

Newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy wiped tears away from his eyes as he spoke for the first time about his Strictly Come Dancing exit.

Guru-Murthy and professional dance partner Lauren Oakley lost their place in the competition following a bottom two dance-off with Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington.

Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Rippon, however, head judge Shirley Ballas disagreed with their decision.

Speaking about his exit on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday (13 November), Guru Murthy said he “expected” to go.

When shown a montage of his highlights, he became visibly upset and wiped tears away from his eyes.