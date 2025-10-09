Strictly’s Katya Jones fires back at judges’ comments after Lewis Cope criticism

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones hit back at judges' comments after her partner Lewis Cope came under criticism in his first live dance.

The professional dancer and former Emmerdale star danced a Viennese Waltz to Teddy Swims’ Lose Control on Saturday night’s show (4 October).

They scored 27 points out of 40, with judge Shirley Ballas saying the dance was “too aggressive” and that she wanted more “refinement”.

Appearing on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday(6 October), Katya addressed the judges’ remarks and said: “As a pro I would have loved for them to vocalise their appreciation for what he did do.”