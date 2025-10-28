Motsi Mabuse says she ‘wouldn’t let’ sister Oti be new Strictly host

Motsi Mabuse has revealed that she does not want her sister Oti to be a new Strictly Come Dancing host, saying she “wouldn’t let her do it”

Appearing on Loose Women on Tuesday (27 October), the judge, who has appeared on the show since 2019, was asked if she thinks her sibling could take over from Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, who announced they were stepping down last week.

She said that she wants to “protect” her sister from the “pressure” that comes from presenting the show, explaining that she wouldn’t want the next season to perform badly and the blame gets placed on Oti.

“I would love this for her but at the same time, I wouldn't want what it comes with.”