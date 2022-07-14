Nancy Cartwright, voice of Bart Simpson, surprises Stormzy in brilliant clip

The Simpsons star Nancy Cartwright has shared brilliant footage of the moment she met Stormzy.

Cartwright, who voices a range of famous characters including Bart Simpson, surprised the rapper backstage at one of Ed Sheeran’s concerts.

“You’re a legend,” Stormzy enthusiastically says, as he hugs the cartoon legend, adding: “I need a picture!”

“I loved surprising Stormzy, Bart’s new BFF,” Cartwright wrote, sharing the clip to her Instagram with the caption “When Stormzy met Bart Simpson”.

