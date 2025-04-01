Watch: Fight erupts at Taskmaster star Paul Chowdhry’s comedy show

Taskmaster star Paul Chowdhry has condemned violence after a fight broke out during his show in Essex.

Footage shared by the comedian shows a group arguing in the stalls on Saturday night at the Cliffs Pavilion in Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend, during his "Englandia” tour.

The exact trigger for the fight remains unclear but appeared to have stemmed from a heckler disrupting the performance.

In a statement shared with The Independent, Chowdhry said one individual persistently disrupted the performance, claiming to be “UKIP.”

"The crowd wasn’t having it, and the disruption became an issue," Chowdhry said.

“I do not condone violence in any form,” Chowdhry added. “Live entertainment should be a space where people come together to enjoy and engage—not to create conflict.”

An Essex Police spokesperson said there were no serious injuries and that inquiries are ongoing.