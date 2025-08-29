The Roses stars on the iconic dinner party scene: ‘We all broke’

The Roses stars revealed how the iconic dinner party scene broke them during filming.

In Jay Roach's dark comedy, Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch play couple Ivy and Theo Rose, who trade physical and verbal blows in a marriage felled by material obsessions.

One memorable scene sees tensions come to a head while the couple host their friends for dinner, politely insulting each other throughout the evening.

"We all broke," Zoe Chao said, as Kate McKinnon admitted:" I laughed and it was ruined and it was unusable because of me."

The Roses is out in cinemas from Friday, 29 August.