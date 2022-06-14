Singer Tom Parker’s widow says daughter thinks he’s ‘still on tour’

Tom Parker's daughter thinks that her father is still on tour with The Wanted, the musician's widow has revealed.

Kelsey Parker spoke candidly on Lorraine on Tuesday (14 June), describing how she and her family are coping since her husband died of a brain tumour aged 33 in April.

Speaking of her daughter, Kelsey said that two-year-old Aurelia doesn't understand that her father isn't going to return home.

"I’ve had to be really blunt and say he’s not coming back, that’s it, he’s dead and he’s not coming back," Kelsey said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.