Wednesday’s Catherine Zeta Jones and Jenna Ortega walk London red carpet

Watch as Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jenna Ortega attend the world premiere of Wednesday season two in London (30 July).

The two posed with fellow castmates on a purple carpet laid out at Central Hall in Westminster, days ahead of the release of the next instalment of the Netflix series on 6 August.

Ortega, who plays the title role, swapped Wednesday’s signature black attire for a gold-coloured skin tight dress with her hair styled in a loose ponytail.

Meanwhile, Zeta-Jones, who plays the troubled teen’s mother, wore a black tulle gown with plunging neckline with her hair scraped back into a high bun.

Part one of the upcoming second series is set to focus on “family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her [Wednesday] into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem”.