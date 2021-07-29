President Joe Biden laid out rules for America’s 4 million federal workers on Thursday, as his country continues to deal with the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Biden said federal employees must provide evidence of their vaccination status, with those who refuse to do so or are unvaccinated being forced to “mask no matter where they work, test one or two times a week to see if they’ve acquired Covid, socially distance and generally may not be allowed to travel for work”. He also stressed that a mask is “not a political statement”.