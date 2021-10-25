A video of Marjorie Taylor Greene has resurfaced online, in which the controversial Republican celebrated a “great planning session” about an “objection” to Joe Biden’s victory on 6 January. In the clip, the Georgia representative said: “We had a great planning session for our January 6 objection. We aren’t going to let this election be stolen by Joe Biden and the Democrats. President Trump won by a landslide.” The reposted video comes after one of the protest organisers told Rolling Stone that they had allegedly met with Greene ahead of the attack on the US Capitol.