Take a look at Diogo Jota's press conference ahead of Portugal's debut against Hungary in Euro 2020. Jota said: "I think there is no extra pressure, but a huge pride for what we have achieved in 2016. Being champions of Europe makes everyone proud. Of course, the opponents are aware and really want to defeat the current champions, and Hungary will play at home. It's an extra motivation, with fans in the stadium, something that we are not used to anymore, especially in the last season."