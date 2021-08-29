Scientists in Egypt have identified a new species of four-legged whale that is believed to have existed about 43 million years ago, the BBC reports.

The fossil of the amphibious Phiomicetus anubis was uncovered in Egypt's Western Desert with the partial skeleton being discovered in the Fayum Depression.

The species was named after the ancient Egyptian jackal-headed god of the dead, as the skull resembles that of Anubis.

Modern whales evolved from land-dwelling deer-like mammals over the course of 10 million years, according to the BBC.