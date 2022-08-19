Apple says security flaw ‘actively exploited’ by hackers to fully control devices

Apple has announced a serious security vulnerability in its iPhones, iPads and Macs, immediately recommending all users update their software to block potential hackers from intruding.

The software flaws could allow attackers to take complete control of devices, Apple said in two security reports.

Both vulnerabilities were found in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari, apps, and the core of the operating system.

Apple is "aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited".

Cyber security specialist Ahmed Banafa said: "Don't delay it, it's really serious, it's not something you can say 'I'm going to do it tomorrow'."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.