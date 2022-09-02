Samsung advertisement pokes fun at Apple iPhone users

Samsung has taken the opportunity to poke fun at its competitor Apple by making fun of the iPhone in a new advertisement.

In the video promoting the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Z Flip4, a voiceover lists the “innovation” that is “not coming to an iPhone near you.”

The advertisement is not the first time Samsung have joked about Apple products. In 2018, they released advertisements calling out the iPhone X for its notch and download speeds.

The campaign comes just days before Apple prepares to launch its “Far Out” event on 7 September.

