Arnold Schwarzenegger takes to YouTube to say antisemites will ‘die miserably’

Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken to YouTube to share an impassioned anti-hate message that goes on for 12 minutes.

The actor, and former Californian governor, said those who scapegoat others will "die as miserably as they lived."

"It’s easier to make excuses that the Jewish people conspired to hold you back than it is to admit that you just needed to work harder," he said.

It comes as the US Anti-Defamation League recorded the highest rate of antisemitic incidents since it began tracking in 1979.

