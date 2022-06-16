Racegoers turned heads on Ladies Day at Ascot on Thursday (16 June).

From the big and beautiful, to the whacky and wonderful, hats of all shapes and sizes were worn by female punters as the occasion gave them the excuse to show off.

The Queen has not yet made an appearance at the races this year, but that hasn't stopped people from honouring the monarch with a red, white and blue palette popular among the hats on display.

Ascot's five-day event is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

