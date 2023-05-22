Moment bright green meteor lights up Australian skies

Queensland skies were lit up green as a meteor shot through the atmosphere on Saturday, 20 May, exploding with a loud boom.

Footage from Cairns Airport shows the streak of light growing in size and flashing across the sky that evening.

Other Australians across the country, including in Perth and Sydney, reported seeing a bright light on Saturday.

Astronomers are now investigating where the metror may have landed.

Professor Phil Bland from Curtin University told the ABC that as the sonic boom was felt in the town of Croydon, this could mean the meteorite landed neaby.

