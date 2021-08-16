A snake-catcher Down Under was filmed carrying out one of his trickiest jobs yet – scooping up a massive python that was hanging off a high roof gutter while devouring a bird.

“Just had a call come in – big snake on top of a roof,” Stuart McKenzie says into the camera before setting off on his job in Buderim, Australia on 1 August. “Apparently it’s grabbed a bird as well so it’s halfway through eating that.”

He is then seen moving towards the edge of the roof from which the reptile is hanging down and skillfully maneuvering it into a bag.