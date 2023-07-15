Sneaky bobcat takes a drink from family’s bird feeder to cool off during heatwave

CCTV footage has captured the moment a sneaky bobcat entered as garden in Cave Creek, Arizona, to take a drink during a heatwave.

The animal could be seen creeping up to a bird feeder while panting, as temperatures hit over 100 degree farenheit.

It then starts licking the refreshing water, unaware of the camera recording it directly opposite. However, the bobcat appeared to remain cautious, looking around every time it heard a rustling.

Arizona has one of the highest population densities of bobcats in the US.