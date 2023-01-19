Humanoid robot shows its jumping and running skills in Boston Dynamics advert

A humanoid robot can be seen showing off its impressive abilities in an advertisement released by Boston Dynamics.

This clip shows the robot skilfully running and jumping with sophisticated agility while navigating a course.

It can be seen lifting objects, jumping up and down platforms, and even doing a front flip in incredibly smooth motions.

Boston Dynamics says Atlas "manipulates the world around it" and "pushes the limits of "locomotion, sensing, and athleticism."

The movements of the robot are shockingly human-like, with it even appearing to show a personality through its gestures.

