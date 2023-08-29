Football match in river draws huge crowds in Cotswold village

Footballers waded through water as part of an annual traditional River Windrush match in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire.

The long-standing tradition sees goalposts placed into the shallow waters of the river, with the two sides – who are both part of Bourton Rovers Football Club – playing a 30-minute game.

Right from the start of the match on Monday, the footballers battled it out to gain possession of the ball and seemed to make a splash with crowds, who looked on excitedly.

One team wore bright orange tops with yellow shorts while the other donned a royal blue kit.