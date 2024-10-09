The royal family has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Buckingham Palace as a 780-strong team undertake a £360 million refurbishment of the historic building.

As part of the palace’s reservicing programme, work is taking place in the basement, replacing old electrical cabling with brand new cables under the floors and throughout the historic building.

In a new video, released by the royal family on Tuesday (8 October), workers can be seen pulling some of the 25,000 metres of cable through the basement.

The vast amount is equivalent to the weight of 12 elephants and runns the length of 250 football pitches.