Boston Dynamics share compilation of robot ‘working’ on simulated job site

Boston Dynamics has shared an amusing compilation of its robot attempting to pick up a new set of skills.

Atlas, the bot that went viral with its dance moves and ability to manoeuvre through a complex parkour course, is now trying to negotiate a “job site”.

It can initially be seen tumbling to the ground as it attempts to set up a wooden ramp, before picking up a tool bag and running through the scaffolding, attempting to deliver the tools to a human colleague.

