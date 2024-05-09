Chinese zoo ‘paints dogs’ black and white for ‘panda’ exhibit

A Chinese zoo has been accused of dyeing dogs black and white to display in a “panda” exhibit.

Footage showed “panda dogs” - which appear to be Chow Chows - being unveiled at Taizhou Zoo in Jiangsu province on 1 May in an exhibit visitors were reportedly charged 20 yuan (£2.22) to view.

A zoo staff member told Chinese state media newspaper The Global Times: “This is just a new display we offer to visitors.

“We are not charging extra. The wording featuring chow chow dogs is correct and exactly describes what they are, so we are not cheating our visitors.”