Chris Kamara reveals he kept Apraxia diagnosis a secret from his wife for a year

Chris Kamara has revealed he kept his Apraxia diagnosis a secret from his wife Anne, and family for a year.

The broadcaster was diagnosed with the speech condition back in 2021, which led to him taking a break from his television commitments.

Appearing on the Lorraine ITV show, the 65-year-old said: “I went through the first year and a half on my own, I told no one but people guessed, my wife guessed.

“Eventually people started to realise, my reports weren't slick, they were slow.”