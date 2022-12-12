King Charles and Queen Consort release first Christmas card as monarchs

King Charles III and the Queen Consort have released their first Christmas card as monarchs.

The couple have chosen a picture taken by award-winning photographer Sam Hussein at a Highland Gathering for their first card since the King’s accession to the throne.

The card captures the King wearing a tweed suit with a red, green and beige tie, and Camilla in a green suit and matching hat with a pheasant motif, and pearl earrings at at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering on 3 September.

