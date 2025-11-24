An expert has shared a common shopping myth with Christmas just weeks away.

Ahead of Black Friday, consumer lawyer Denise Nurse explained a misconception about refunds for items bought in-store on BBC Morning Live.

Under the Consumer Rights Act, a shop must take an item back is when it is faulty, not as described or doesn't match what you were told at the point of sale. Customers do not have an automatic right to a refund because they have changed their mind, but many businesses offer this as part of their individual policies.

However, if you are shopping online, you can return goods for a limited time even if they are not faulty. Online retailers must offer a refund if a customer has asked to refund their order within 14 days of receiving their goods. They then have another 14 days to return the goods.