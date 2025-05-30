Independent TV
Conor Maynard opens up about mental health struggles following Traitors paternity scandal
Conor Maynard has opened up about his mental health struggles after he was alleged to have fathered a baby with The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton.
Last year, the reality star claimed the singer was the father of her child following a one night stand. Chilton then claimed that Maynard refused to acknowledge their daughter.
In March, Maynard said he took a paternity test in the presence of Chilton’s legal representative that confirmed he is not the girl’s father.
Speaking on This Morning on Friday (30 May), the singer said that he almost had a “massive panic attack” when he found out the baby was not his, saying the news was “not a moment of instant relief”.
