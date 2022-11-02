Disney completes heartwarming Christmas advert trilogy with new short The Gift

Disney has released a new Christmas advert, in support of the Make-A-Wish foundation, completing a heartwarming trilogy of festive commercials.

The Gift is a three-minute short that follows on from previous animations Lola and The Stepdad, which explore times of change in a family’s life during the festive season.

Named From My Family To Yours, the trilogy has been viewed over 184 million views worldwide.

The final instalment features Ella, initially disappointed to find out her mother is pregnant, bonding with her baby sister by handing her a Mickey Mouse teddy.

