A family has taught their deaf dog sign language to help him communicate.

Peewee, a bull terrier, can understand a range of commands and is still learning.

In one video, he is seen piecing together three signs, rushing upstairs when he realises “dad has the treats”.

Owner Nikki Engleman, 36, adopted the dog and has spent the last decade teaching him sign language using books, social media and YouTube.

“I just wanted to be able to communicate more with him,” she explained.

Nikki and her husband Drew both had to learn sign language from scratch.