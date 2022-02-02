Tiny drones that fly like insects created to help rescue operations

Tiny drones that fly like insects have been created by British scientists and are about the size of a bumblebee.

The miniature devices could help in search and rescue operations after earthquakes or terrorist attacks.

Bristol University developed a new artificial muscle drive system called LAZA (Liquid-amplified Zipping Actuator) which achieves the motion using no rotating parts or gears.

The technique called ‘electromechanical zipping’ does away with conventional motors.

In experiments, a pair of LAZA-powered flapping wings provided more energy compared with insect muscle of the same weight.

