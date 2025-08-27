EastEnders star Heather Peace shared an emotional message to her co-stars and fans after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis.

Earlier this year, Peace, who is best known for playing Eve Unwin on the long-running BBC soap, shared that she has been privately living with breast cancer, telling fans that she feels “very lucky” after completing months of chemotherapy.

In an Instagram post, shared on Sunday (24 August), the actor revealed her hair is starting to grow back after treatment as she sat at the hairdressers to get a new style.

Peace said: “Getting this haircut feels like such a big part of me piecing myself back together. Feeling thankful and blessed to be surrounded by such beautiful and supportive people at work and at home.”