Monty Python ‘silly walk’ benefits hailed by British Medical Journal scientists

Researchers at the British Medical Journal (BMJ) have hailed Monty Python’s “silly walks” as a way to improve health and fitness.

“Inefficient walking” in the style of John Cleese’s character, Mr Teabag, and Michael Palin’s character, Mr Putey increases energy expenditure in adults by about 2.5 fold compared with their usual walking style, the BMJ found.

The study suggests that adults could achieve their recommended amount of exercise per week - 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity - by participating in “silly walks” for 11 minutes per day.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.