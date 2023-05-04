Moment 10ft alligator removed from Florida garden after taking dip in pool

Wildlife trappers in Florida wrangled a 10ft alligator after it took a swim in a garden pool last weekend.

Footage shared by Pesky Critters shows owner Todd Hardwick and his team on the scene in Kendall, just southwest of Miami, removing the gator.

After securing the snout with rope, the trappers can be seen dragging the reptile away from the home.

While injury or death caused by alligators is rare in Florida, they cause a significant “nuisance” to humans.

“Nuisance alligators” are defined as being over 4ft long and are considered a threat to people, pets or property.

