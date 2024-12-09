The Independent’s latest virtual event explored recent cutting-edge AI advancements and their transformative potential.

Hosted by tech editor Andrew Griffin, the panel featured deputy tech editor Anthony Cuthbertson, AI scientist Dr Catherine Breslin, and digital creativity professor Neil Maiden.

The panel highlighted the AI developments that inspire them the most with hope for the future, while also delving into the evolution of artificial intelligence, ethical challenges and common misconceptions.

To learn about our upcoming virtual events click here.

If you enjoy our virtual events, please consider supporting The Independent with a donation or by subscribing to Independent Premium.