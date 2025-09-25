Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has made a plea for weight loss injections to be more easily available on the NHS for those people that need it.

The television star showed off her seven stone weight loss when she appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (25 September).

Speaking to host Kate Garraway, Miss Tapper said weight loss injections had changed “everything” for her.

She said: “People think it suppresses your appetite, which it does, but it does so many other things.”

She added: “I think it needs to be much more available to people that need it on the NHS.’