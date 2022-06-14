Golden retriever fetches baby goose instead of ball from pond

A golden retriever hilariously returned to her owner carrying a live baby goose, instead of a ball, after a game of fetch went wrong.

Patty Carter, 28, captured the moment her three-year-old dog Violet climbed out of a pond with a live gosling in her mouth after chasing the ball into the water.

After gently letting go of the unharmed animal, Violet casually swam away and turned her attention to finding the right item.

“She has never done this before,” Patty said.

“Violet has chased animals, but has never actually caught anything.”

