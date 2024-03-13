Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on shock of vagina candle going viral

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about having "no idea" her vagina candle sold on Goop would go viral.

The unusual item, called "This Smells Like My Vagina”, retailed for $75 (£58) and was described as having "a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent" made with "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth".

Speaking to Sky News, the actor, 51, explained the background behind the item.

"We just thought it would be kind of punk rock and funny, having no idea it would become the viral candle that it did," she said.