Harriet Cowan issues warning to new fans after Clarkson’s Farm debut

Harriet Cowan has issued a warning to her new fans after making her debut on Clarkson’s Farm.

The 24-year-old was a newcomer to the Amazon show’s fourth series, appearing alongside former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson on his Oxfordshire farm.

Cowan was recruited due to farmhand Kaleb Cooper’s professional commitments elsewhere.

Taking to TikTok, Cowan alerted her followers to a negative consequence to her new-found fame — imposter accounts which have appeared online.

“I just don't want people to fall for it,” Cowan said in a green-screen video.