Prince Harry recreates Princess Diana’s famous landmine walk in Angola

The Duke of Sussex recreated Princess Diana's historic Angola landmine walk on his solo visit to the country 28 years after her trip.

Prince Harry, visiting as a patron of landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust on Wednesday (16 July), gave advice to children in a remote village near Africa’s largest minefield on avoiding detonating mines.

Speaking in Portuguese, Harry said: “Stop, go back and tell your elders.”

The Duke highlighted the threat of the munitions in Angola, the same nation Diana, Princess of Wales visited in 1997 in a plea for the world to ban the weapons.

Iconic images showed Diana, wearing a protective visor and vest, walking through a minefield being cleared by the Halo Trust.