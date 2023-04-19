Harry Potter: Warner Bros. announces new game following Hogwarts Legacy success

Warner Bros. has announced a new Harry Potter game to follow up the success of Hogwarts Legacy.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is in active development and the company is seeking players to take part in playtests to detect any bugs or design flaws.

Warner Bros says the game is a “fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game featuring the world’s most iconic magical sport.”

It comes as Hogwarts Legacy has generated more than £685m ($850m) in sales.

More than 12 million copies were purchased within the first two weeks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.