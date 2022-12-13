Independent TV
AI chatbot negotiates broadband bill, making saving of $120 per year
An AI chatbot has successfully negotiated a $120 monthly reduction in a broadband bill.
DoNotPay is the “world’s first robot lawyer” with a goal to make legal information more accessible.
This video shows DoNotPay communicating with a customer service worker at Comcast through an online chat, telling them that it had experienced internet outages leading to a loss of income, and successfully negotiating a reduction in a monthly bill.
“The AI is a bit too polite, replying back to everything. But it was enough to get a discount,” DoNotPay founder Joshua Browder said.
01:13