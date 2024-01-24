Simple iPhone trick stops spam calls instantly

A handy iPhone feature can block unwanted calls from people you don’t know.

Those with Apple’s iOS 13 and later can use the Silence Unknown Callers to block phone numbers you’ve never been in contact with and don’t have saved in your contacts list.

With the feature, incoming calls will come through from people who are saved in your contacts list, recent calls list.

Siri suggestions will also let the user know who’s calling based on phone numbers included in their emails or text messages.