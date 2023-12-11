Jada Pinkett Smith shares what saved her marriage to Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up on what saved her marriage to Will Smith.

It comes after the actor and talk show host, 52, shared revelations about their relationship in her memoir, Worthy.

In a previous interview to promote the book, Pinkett Smith told People that, while the pair aren’t legally divorced, they have been living separately since 2016.

Speaking to You magazine, Pinkett Smith reflected on the moment her marriage turned around.

"I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did," she said.