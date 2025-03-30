Independent TV
Jesy Nelson shares pregnancy update after emergency procedure
Jesy Nelson has revealed that emergency surgery for her twin babies was successful, following her earlier revelation about ongoing "complications" during her pregnancy.
The former Little Mix singer, 34, announced she was expecting twins with her partner, Zion Foster, but was diagnosed with pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.
This condition means her babies share a placenta, which can lead to potential health risks.
However, in a video posted on Mother’s Day (30 March), Jesy shared positive news, saying, “The operation was a success, which is just incredible.”
She added that she could not leave the hospital yet, as her waters could break at any moment, and she is still “very, very early” in her pregnancy.
