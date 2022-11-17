This week on Millennial Love, we’re joined by bestselling authors Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan to discuss their new novel Mad Honey.

We discuss the process of writing a book collaboratively, some of the questions the book raises around gender identity, and how our past shapes our future selves.

We also discuss treating narratives about domestic abuse with sensitivity and care, how trans issues have become hijacked by a toxic political debate, and why it’s more important than ever to educate cisgender people about the struggles faced by their transgender cousins.

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.