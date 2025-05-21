Kate’s touching words to brother of teenage girl who died from cancer

The Princess of Wales made a touching gesture to the brother of a teenage girl who died from cancer.

Catherine met with the family of Liz Hatton, the inspirational teenage photographer who captured global attention by photographing an investiture as part of her bucket list.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met Liz’s mother Vicky and stepfather Aaron, along with her nine-year-old brother Mateo at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party on Tuesday (20 May).

As well as asking Mateo how he was, Kate also volunteered to be involved in any future fundraising.