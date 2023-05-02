Who will be attending the King’s coronation? From world leaders to celebrities

King Charles III and the Queen Consort will be crowned on Saturday, 6 May at Westminster Abbey.

His Majesty's coronation will be attended by 2,000 guests including foreign monarchs from across the world.

The limited guest list marks a departure from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, which was attended by 8,000 guests, with 129 nations and territories officially represented at the ceremony.

From world leaders to celebrities, who will be attending the King’s coronation?

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.