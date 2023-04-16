Environmentalist ‘honoured’ to write song for King’s coronation

An environmentalist has described how she is "honoured and privileged" to be chosen to write a song that will be performed at King Charles III's coronation in May.

Sarah Class has written songs for TV and films, including BBC natural history shows.

The composer's piece features lyrics by Welsh lyricist and poet Graheme Davies, and will be performed by South African soprano Pretty Yende.

Ms Class said the piece is about "the bridge, I think, between the angelic realms and the human mind, and also protection of us and overcoming the fear and troubles that we're all facing currently."

Sign up for our newsletters.