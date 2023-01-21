King Charles III to break from tradition for upcoming coronation

King Charles III is reportedly breaking from tradition with his outfit choice for his upcoming coronation later this year.

While the King or Queen has worn silk stockings and breeches for their coronation, it is said that he will don his military uniform instead.

The King came to the decision after consulting with senior aides, reportedly, and the traditional attire was deemed to be too dated.

The coronation of King Charles will be held at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.